Veteran OT Donovan Smith calls it a career

Veteran offensive tackle Donovan Smith announced his retirement on Sunday.

Smith, 32, played nine seasons in the NFL but has not appeared in a game since 2023.

“Dear Football,” Smith wrote in his announcement. “When I first started out this journey in seventh grade, I didn’t know what the other side would hold. . . . Football has made me feel and experience every emotion imaginable.

“Thank you to all that has helped me through the years along my football career. It has allowed me to grow and experience life in ways I can’t put into words.”

The Buccaneers made Smith a second-round pick in 2015, and he played eight seasons in Tampa. He spent 2023 with the Chiefs.

Smith won two Super Bowl rings, one with the Bucs and one with the Chiefs.

He started all 136 games he played in his career.