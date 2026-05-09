Veteran WR Scotty Miller angles for roster spot at Bears’ rookie minicamp
Veteran receiver Scotty Miller, who spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons in Pittsburgh, has found no takers in free agency. He’s participating in the Bears’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, in an effort to win a spot on the 90-man offseason roster.
As Larry Mayer of the team’s official website explains it, Miller made a “dazzling diving catch deep down the right sideline” on the last snap of Friday’s minicamp practice.
“He’s got a history with [receivers] coach [Antwaan] Randle El,” Bears coach Ben Johnson told reporters. “Randle El was with him when he was a young buck there in Tampa, so there are some shared experiences. Looking forward to seeing him run around and compete a little bit. From afar, I’ve been able to see the speed, quickness. [He’s] certainly very intriguing.”
A sixth-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2019, Miller won a Super Bowl in 2020 with Tampa. After four seasons there, he spent a year in Atlanta before joining the Steelers.
The 2020 season was his best, by far, with 33 catches for 501 yards and three touchdowns.