2023 Wimbledon Men's Singles Draw, Bracket
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Vic Fangio says he has not finalized his deal with the Dolphins

  
Published January 29, 2023 11:16 AM
nbc_pft_danquinn_230127
January 27, 2023 08:55 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King dive into Dan Quinn’s decision to stay in Dallas as defensive coordinator instead of pursuing head coaching opportunities.

Teams interested in hiring Vic Fangio still have a chance to do so.

Fangio told Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver that he has not finalized a deal to become the next defensive coordinator of the Dolphins.

The deal was reportedly agreed upon earlier today , with the Dolphins making Fangio the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL.

But apparently the deal isn’t done yet. And Fangio, who had interest from multiple teams to become their defensive coordinator, may still be fielding other offers.