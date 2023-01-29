Vic Fangio says he has not finalized his deal with the Dolphins

Teams interested in hiring Vic Fangio still have a chance to do so.

Fangio told Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver that he has not finalized a deal to become the next defensive coordinator of the Dolphins.

The deal was reportedly agreed upon earlier today , with the Dolphins making Fangio the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL.

But apparently the deal isn’t done yet. And Fangio, who had interest from multiple teams to become their defensive coordinator, may still be fielding other offers.