Video footage of OBJ airplane incident emerges

We struggled with whether to post this one. But the story was a big deal at the time , so it makes sense to add the last piece of the puzzle.

Body camera footage from the November 27 incident involving free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has emerged. It shows first responders concluding that Beckham was fine, followed by a debate between flight attendants and officers as to whether Beckham truly was fine.

Then came the effort to remove everyone from the plane, because Beckham refused to leave.

The six-minute, 44-second video, as posted at TMZ.com, ends with Beckham and another passenger exchanging words during the deplaning process.

“You’re everything that’s wrong with the world ,” Beckham said to the other passenger. “Looking at me to get off a plane, for you. I would never, ever in my life get off the plane for you. Specifically you. Maybe everybody else, I would get off the plane. . . . You’re gonna wait 40 minutes, and I’m gonaa be on a private plane home. Yeah, with your fat ass. Get your ass off the plane for a second. . . . Enjoy the cheeseboard on the way home with your ugly ass.”

It was indeed an ugly incident, one that preceded a multi-city free-agency tour from Beckham. After visiting the Bills, Giants, and Cowboys, however, Beckham did not sign a contract for the balance of 2022.

If/when he makes more visits in the offseason, we hope that on the table in the meeting room there will be a cheeseboard.