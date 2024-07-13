Vigil at Khyree Jackson’s high school is marred by a fatal shooting

A Friday night candlelight vigil for Vikings cornerback Khyree Jackson and two other former teammates at Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland turned deadly.

A shooting claimed the life of a man, and injured another person.

Via Fox 5, someone opened fire in the parking lot at Wise High School, striking a man in the chest and a woman in the leg. The shooting happened after the vigil ended.

The man who was shot died later at a hospital.

Per the Fox 5 report, the shooting happened despite a strong police presence in and around the vigil.

Jackson, Isaiah Hazel, and Anthony Lytton Jr. died in a car crash one week ago. They played for Wise High School’s 2016 state championship team.