Vikings CB Khyree Jackson died with two of his high-school teammates

  
Published July 8, 2024 09:11 AM

Early Saturday, Vikings cornerback Khyree Jackson died in an automobile accident in Maryland. He was only 24.

Jackson, who played college football at Alabama and then Oregon, was a fourth-round pick of the Vikings in April.

Jackson was the front-seat passenger in a car with two other men — 23-year-old Isaiah Hazel, who was driving, and 24-year-old Anthony Lytton, Jr., who was in the back seat.

The Maryland State Police issued a preliminary statement on Saturday morning. The crash remains under investigation. It’s believed that the Dodge Charger carrying the three men who perished was struck by an Infiniti that was trying to change lanes at a high rate of speed.

The photos from the scene of the Charger are jarring.

The deaths of Jackson, Hazel, and Lytton have a specific and significant impact on Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. The three men attended the school, playing for the football team that won a state championship in 2016.

“I love them, and I wish I could say it to them one more time,” assistant coach Steve Rapp told WUSA. “[T]he legacy of those guys is going to live on forever.”

All three played college football at the Division I level. Lytton was planning to play for Bowie State this season.

We continue to extend our condolences to everyone affected by this tragedy, including the members of the Wise High School community.