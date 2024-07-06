Vikings CB Khyree Jackson dies in automobile accident

Vikings cornerback Khyree Jackson has died. He was 24.

James Crepea, who covers Oregon for the Oregonian, has posted this on X: “Former Oregon CB Khyree Jackson, who was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings, died in an auto accident, his agent and former high school coach confirm.”

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has confirmed the news.

Jackson, a Maryland native, played for Oregon in 2023 after spending two seasons at Alabama. The Vikings selected Jackson in the fourth round of the 2024 draft.

We extend our condolences to Khyree’s family, friends, and teammates.