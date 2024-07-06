 Skip navigation
Photos show obliteration of car Khyree Jackson was riding in

  
Published July 6, 2024 07:28 PM

The crash that claimed the life of Vikings cornerback Khyree Jackson and two other occupants of the Dodge Charger in which Jackson was riding did devastating damage to the vehicle.

TMZ.com has obtained photos of the Charger. They are stunning.

Even with modern safety advances, it’s obvious that no one inside the car could have survived.

The initial statement from the Maryland State Police indicated that the vehicle in which Jackson was a passenger had been struck by another vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed and that was attempting to change lanes.

Jackson, 24, was a fourth-round pick of the Vikings. Isaiah Hazel, 23, and Anthony Lytton, Jr., 24, also died in the crash.