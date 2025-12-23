Vikings claim QB Brett Rypien off waivers

With J.J. McCarthy out for at least this week, the Vikings have added some depth at quarterback to their 53-man roster.

Minnesota has claimed Brett Rypien off of waivers, the team announced on Tuesday.

Rypien was recently released by the Colts. He previously spent time with the Vikings in 2024 and was with the club through the offseason and training camp this year. He did not appear in a regular-season game for the Vikings.

In 11 appearances with four starts, Rypien has completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 950 yards with four touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The Vikings signing a quarterback to the 53-man roster suggests McCarthy may not be able to return for Week 18. But Minnesota has not announced a subsequent roster move with McCarthy after head coach Kevin O’Connell ruled him out for Thursday’s matchup with the Lions earlier in the day.