Vikings close to within 17-12 but lose LB Blake Cashman

The Vikings will play the rest of tonight’s game without Blake Cashman.

The team has ruled out the linebacker with a hamstring injury.

Cashman was chasing Caleb Williams, who scrambled for 13 yards, with 3:12 remaining. Cashman pulled up along the sideline and went directly off the field and toward the sideline tent. He emerged without his helmet, standing on the sideline with his hands on his hips.

At least he got to see the Vikings pull closer.

Justin Jefferson caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from J.J. McCarthy — the quarterback’s first career touchdown pass — on third-and-5. The Vikings were 0-for-8 on third down before that play.

Jefferson’s touchdown completed a six-play, 60-yard drive.

The Vikings could not convert the two-point try as Jonathan Owens made an open-field tackle, leaving Minnesota trailing 17-12 with 12:13 left.