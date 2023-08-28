Vikings cut 15 players, including QB Jordan Ta’amu, LB Tanner Vallejo

The Vikings are making progress on the task of cutting their roster down from 90 players to 53.

15 players got their pink slips in Minnesota today, including quarterback Jordan Ta’amu and linebacker Tanner Vallejo.

The well-traveled Ta’amu was the XFL offensive player of the year in 2023 with the DC Defenders, and the USFL’s leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns in 2022 with the Tampa Bay Bandits. But in several NFL stops he has yet to get on the field for a regular-season game.

Vallejo has been in the NFL since 2017 and has a reputation as a good special teams player, but the Vikings apparently didn’t think he was a fit on their defense.

Other players cut by the Vikings are DL Calvin Avery, CB Kalon Barnes, CB C.J. Coldon, Jr., T Christian DiLauro, CB Jameson Houston, LB Wilson Huber, WR Garett Maag, RB Abram Smith, OL Josh Sokol, TE Colin Thompson, T Jarrid Williams, LB Jake Gervase and CB Tay Gowan.