Vikings expect to have both of their starting offensive tackles today vs. Lions

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is returning today, and he should have both his offensive tackles protecting him.

Although Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw and right tackle Brian O’Neill are both listed as questionable with knee injuries, both are expected to play, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

McCarthy has been out since Week Two with an ankle injury, and when he was playing he was getting sacked far too much, taking nine sacks while throwing just 41 passes. That’s a problem with McCarthy’s ability to see the pass rush, but it’s a problem that will be easier to solve with a healthy offensive line in front of him.

The 3-4 Vikings are 8.5-point underdogs at 5-2 Detroit today.