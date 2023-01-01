 Skip navigation
Vikings get a field goal after a blocked punt, but Packers return the kickoff for a touchdown

  
Published January 1, 2023 11:48 AM
December 29, 2022 12:33 PM
Florio and Simms expect points aplenty as the Vikings' high-powered offense face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, but which team will emerge with a much-needed rivalry win?

The Vikings struck first in the NFC North battle in Green Bay, but it was a win-win for the Packers.

Josh Metellus blocked Pat O’Donnell’s punt, and Packers safety Dallin Leavitt covered it at the 1-yard line. The Vikings, though, didn’t get any closer.

Kirk Cousins threw incomplete before Preston Smith stopped Dalvin Cook for no gain. The Vikings lost center Austin Schlottmann on the play, with Schlottman carted off with a left ankle injury. He will not return, with the Vikings ruling him out.

Chris Reed, the third-string center, replaced him and allowed T.J. Slaton to stop Cook for a 1-yard loss. Greg Joseph kicked a 21-yard field goal.

Keisean Nixon, who was questionable to play, returned Joseph’s ensuing kickoff 105 yards for a touchdown.

The Packers lead 7-3 with neither team having picked up a first down. They have combined for 12 yards.