Vikings’ Isaiah Rodgers scores 87-yard pick-six, 66-yard fumble return TD in first half

  
Published September 21, 2025 02:38 PM

Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers had a first half for the ages today against the Bengals.

In the first quarter, Rodgers intercepted Bengals quarterback Jake Browning and ran it back 87 yards for a touchdown.

In the second quarter, Rodgers stripped the ball from Cincinnati’s Noah Fant, picked it up and ran 66 yards for another touchdown.

Rodgers forced another fumble shortly after that touchdown, and the Vikings recovered again.

Rodgers is the first player to score both a pick-six and a fumble recovery touchdown since Samson Ebukam of the Rams did it in 2018, helping his team beat the Chiefs 54-51 in one of the craziest games in NFL history.

Today’s Bengals-Vikings game isn’t nearly as exciting as that game was, as the Vikings are running away with it and leading 31-3 in the second quarter.