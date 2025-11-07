Vikings list Aaron Jones as questionable for Week 10

Vikings running back Aaron Jones’ status for Sunday’s game against the Ravens won’t be settled until closer to kickoff.

Jones injured his shoulder in last Sunday’s win over the Lions, but said after the game that he felt like he’d be ready to go for Week 10. Jones, who is also listed with a toe injury, missed practice on Wednesday, though, and is listed as questionable for this weekend.

Jones had 98 yards on 11 touches before being injured. Jordan Mason would shoulder the backfield load if Jones isn’t able to play.

Safety Theo Jackson (concussion) is also listed as questionable.

The Vikings ruled out cornerback Jeff Okudah (concussion) and tight end Josh Oliver (ankle)