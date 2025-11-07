 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings list Aaron Jones as questionable for Week 10

  
Published November 7, 2025 03:30 PM

Vikings running back Aaron Jones’ status for Sunday’s game against the Ravens won’t be settled until closer to kickoff.

Jones injured his shoulder in last Sunday’s win over the Lions, but said after the game that he felt like he’d be ready to go for Week 10. Jones, who is also listed with a toe injury, missed practice on Wednesday, though, and is listed as questionable for this weekend.

Jones had 98 yards on 11 touches before being injured. Jordan Mason would shoulder the backfield load if Jones isn’t able to play.

Safety Theo Jackson (concussion) is also listed as questionable.

The Vikings ruled out cornerback Jeff Okudah (concussion) and tight end Josh Oliver (ankle)