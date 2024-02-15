Vikings OC Wes Phillips to plead guilty to careless driving to settle DWI arrest

Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips is set to enter a guilty plea in Hennepin County Court on Friday to settle charges related to his DWI arrest from December 2023.

Court records show, via FOX 9, that Phillips is going to plead guilty to an amended charge of careless driving. Phillips was stopped around 11 p.m. on December 8 and charged with fourth-degree DWI because he had a blood alcohol content of .10, which is over the legal limit in Minnesota.

Phillips said after the arrest that he didn’t live up to the standards of the Vikings or the NFL and that he would accept “whatever discipline may come down the road” as a result of the arrest.

That discipline could include punishment from the league and the plea agreement calls for $378 in fines and eight hours of community service.