Vikings place RB Ty Chandler, LB Blake Cashman on IR

The Vikings have made some roster moves on Thursday.

Minnesota announced the club has placed running back Ty Chandler and linebacker Blake Cashman on injured reserve. Each player will miss at least the next four weeks.

Cashman had to exit the team’s Week 1 victory over the Bears on Monday night with a hamstring injury.

Chandler made one of the key plays toward the end of the game, taking a kickoff out of the end zone to run the clock down to the two-minute warning. He is now sidelined by a knee injury.

As corresponding moves, the Vikings announced they’ve signed receiver Tim Jones and tight end Nick Vannett off their practice squad to fill out the 53-man roster.