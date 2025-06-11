Vikings promote Ryan Grigson, Demitrius Washington to assistant G.M.

The Vikings signed General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to a contract extension this offseason and they announced that he’ll be working with a pair of assistant General Managers on Wednesday.

The team has promoted Ryan Grigson and Demitrius Washington to that position. Grigson, who served as the G.M. of the Colts earlier in his career, was the senior vice president of player personnel. Washington’s previous title was vice president of football operations.

“We’re proud of the continued growth and evolution of our entire football staff as we enter 2025,” Adofo-Mensah said in a statement. “Our success is built on the dedication of our talented individuals who bring unique strengths to the table as we push forward to our ultimate goal of bringing a championship to Minnesota.”

The Vikings also announced promotions for assistant equipment manager Terrell Barnes, team operations manager Milan Burgess, senior director of football information systems Luke Burson, senior player personnel analyst Taylor Brooks, senior database administrator Mike Desplenter, director of family engagement Quinn Gjersvig, college area scout Michell Mankoff, and associate head athletic trainer Connor Whicker.

In addition to those moves, the Vikings announced titles for director of sports medicine Matt Duhamel, college area scout Jake Essler, senior manager of team operations/liaison to player personnel Chuck Petersen, assistant strength coach/head of applied sports science Dan Ridenour, senior college executive Pat Roberts, and football video coordinator Ella Pearson.