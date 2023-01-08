Vikings put Nick Mullens in at QB, Kirk Cousins rests for the playoffs

The Vikings have decided that keeping Kirk Cousins healthy is more important than potentially moving from the No. 3 seed to the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.

As a result, Cousins has been pulled at halftime and Nick Mullens is now in at quarterback for the Vikings against the Bears.

Cousins had an excellent first half, completing 17 of 20 passes for 225 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions, and the Vikings figure he’s done enough.

If the Vikings win today and the 49ers lose, the Vikings will be the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Otherwise, the Vikings will be the No. 3 seed.

If Mullens falters and the Bears win, that would hand the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the Texans.