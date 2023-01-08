 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings put Nick Mullens in at QB, Kirk Cousins rests for the playoffs

  
Published January 8, 2023 09:45 AM
nbc_pft_nfcweek19_230106
January 6, 2023 09:07 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King preview the Week 18 slate in the NFC, and discuss the possibility that Sean McVay could be coaching his last game with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Vikings have decided that keeping Kirk Cousins healthy is more important than potentially moving from the No. 3 seed to the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.

As a result, Cousins has been pulled at halftime and Nick Mullens is now in at quarterback for the Vikings against the Bears.

Cousins had an excellent first half, completing 17 of 20 passes for 225 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions, and the Vikings figure he’s done enough.

If the Vikings win today and the 49ers lose, the Vikings will be the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Otherwise, the Vikings will be the No. 3 seed.

If Mullens falters and the Bears win, that would hand the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the Texans.