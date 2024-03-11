Vikings re-sign David Quessenberry, Blake Brandel

The Vikings have re-signed a pair of offensive linemen.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to new deals with David Quessenberry and Blake Brandel.

Quessenberry played in 16 games and made four starts for the Vikings during the 2023 season. He previously played for the Bills, Titans and Texans, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 2013 draft. Quessenberry made his debut for Houston in 2017 after battling and beating cancer.

Brandel played in 39 games and made five starts for Minnesota over the last three seasons.

Left guard Dalton Risner also played out the final year of his contract and he remains set to become a free agent this week.