Vikings Ring of Honor member Joey Browner dies at 65

Vikings Ring of Honor member Joey Browner has died. He was 65.

The Vikings announced Browner’s passing on Sunday.

Browner, a first-round pick in 1983 from USC, spent nine years with the Vikings. He finished his career with one season in Tampa.

In his time with Minnesota, Browner was a three-time first-team All-Pro, a second-team All-Pro, and a six-time Pro Bowler. Browner also was a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 1980s.

Browner helped lead the Vikings to the NFC Championship in 1987. He was one of four siblings to play in the NFL, along with Ross, Jim, and Keith.

“We’ve lost a great friend and one of the best Vikings teammates,” former Vikings tight end Steve Jordan told Vikings.com. “God blessed Joey with phenomenal talent and a big heart to love people and be a beacon of positivity. Truly, he will be missed.”

Browner ranks third in team history for games played by a safety, behind only Paul Krause and Harrison Smith. Browner joined the Vikings’ Ring of Honor in 2013.

The news of Browner’s passing comes one day after the Vikings announced the passing of linebacker Jeff Siemon, a member of three Super Bowl teams in the 1970s.

We extend our condolences to Browner’s family, friends, and teammates.