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Former Vikings LB Jeff Siemon dies at 75

  
Published March 28, 2026 02:00 PM

Former Vikings linebacker Jeff Siemon has died. He was 75.

The team announced Siemon’s passing on Saturday.

A first-round pick in 1972 from Stanford, the Rochester, Minnesota native spent 11 years with the Vikings. He played for three Super Bowl teams (1973, 1974, 1976) and made the Pro Bowl four times.

Siemon was named one of the 50 Greatest Vikings in commemoration of the team’s 50th season, in 2010. He ranks third in team history in tackles, with 1,375. For nine straight seasons, Siemon appeared in every game.

We extend our condolences to his family, friends, and teammates.