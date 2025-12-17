Vikings S Josh Metellus to have season-ending shoulder surgery

Vikings safety Josh Metellus will not play in the team’s final three games of the season.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said at a Wednesday press conference that Metellus will be placed on injured reserve and have surgery on his shoulder. O’Connell made the same announcement about edge rusher Jonathan Greenard earlier this week, so the Vikings defense will be down two starters the rest of the way.

Metellus signed a three-year extension with the Vikings before the start of the 2025 season. He started all 14 games that Minnesota has played this season and ends the year with 86 tackles, two interceptions and a half-sack.

Harrison Smith, Tavierre Thomas, Jay Ward, and Theo Jackson are the other safeties on the 53-man roster for the Vikings.