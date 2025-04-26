 Skip navigation
Vikings select WR Tai Felton to close third round of 2025 draft

  
Published April 25, 2025 11:29 PM

The Vikings have closed out Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft by selecting a receiver.

Minnesota picked Tai Felton out of Maryland with No. 102 overall to finish the third round.

Felton, 22, played his entire collegiate career at Maryland. He appeared in 46 games with 31 starts for the program.

After finishing 2023 with third-team All-Big Ten honors, Felton was a first-team selection in 2024 when he set a new single-season receptions record. He ended the year with 96 catches for 1,124 yards with nine touchdowns.

In all, Felton caught 172 passes for 2,207 yards with 17 TDs for the Terps.

He’ll now join a receiving corps led by Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in the pros.