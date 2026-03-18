Vikings sign Bills OT Ryan Van Demark to an offer sheet

The Vikings have signed Bills restricted free agent Ryan Van Demark to an offer sheet. The Bills have five days to match what KSTP reports is a one-year, $4.3 million deal.

The original-round tender on the former undrafted free agent was $3.52 million.

The Bills will not receive compensation if they decline to match Minnesota’s offer.

Van Demark, who turns 28 this month, played 154 snaps at right tackle and 43 at left tackle in 17 games last season, with four starts.

In three seasons, he saw action in 43 games with six starts.

In Minnesota, Van Demark would serve as a swing tackle behind left tackle Christian Darrisaw and right tackle Brian O’Neill.