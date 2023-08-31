Vikings sign David Quessenberry, place Kene Nwangwu on IR

The Vikings placed running back Kene Nwangwu on injured reserve Wednesday. They also announced the signings of running back Myles Gaskin and offensive tackle David Quessenberry and waived wide receiver Jalen Reagor.

The moves of Gaskin and Reagor previously were reported.

Nwangwu, who missed the past three weeks with an undisclosed injury, will miss at least four games on injured reserve before he can return.

Nwangwu, a fourth-round pick in 2021, returned two kickoffs for touchdowns as a rookie. He averaged 26.3 yards last season and returned one kickoff for a touchdown.

Gaskin joins Alexander Mattison and Ty Chandler at running back for the Vikings.

Quessenberry fills a need for depth in the offensive line after the Vikings dealt offensive tackle Vederian Lowe to the Patriots this week. Quessenberry has played both tackle and guard in stints with the Texans, Titans and Bills.