Vikings sign defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk

Veteran defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk is heading to Minnesota.

The Vikings announced today that they have signed Loudermilk.

The 28-year-old Loudermilk has played his entire NFL career with the Steelers, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft. The 6-foot-7, 293-pound Loudermilk played eight-man football at a small high school in Kansas but was so dominant at that level that he got a scholarship to Wisconsin, where he spent five years.

After playing out his four-year rookie contract, Loudermilk signed a one-year contract with the Steelers last year. In 2025, Loudermilk started the first two games of the season for the Steelers before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. Loudermilk has played a total of 60 NFL games, with seven starts.

Loudermilk has a familiarity with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who was on the Steelers’ staff in 2022.