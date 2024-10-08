 Skip navigation
Vikings sign Myles Gaskin to 53-man roster, release Robert Tonyan

  
Published October 8, 2024 05:42 PM

Running back Myles Gaskin has been shuttling back and forth from the Vikings’ practice squad to their active roster, but he’ll be staying with the big club for a bit.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they have signed Gaskin to their 53-man roster. Tight end Robert Tonyan was released in a corresponding move.

Gaskin has appeared in every game for the Vikings this season. He’s carried the ball three times for a loss of one yard, caught one pass for 11 yards and returned three kickoffs for 60 yards in those appearances.

Tonyan made three appearances this season. He saw most of his playing time on special teams.