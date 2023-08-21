Vikings sign QB Jordan Ta’amu

The Vikings have a new quarterback on the roster.

The team announced the signing of Jordan Ta’amu on Monday morning. Linebacker Curtis Weaver was waived in a corresponding move.

Ta’amu hasn’t been on an NFL roster since 2021, but he’s had success in other leagues the last couple of years. He led the USFL in passing yards and touchdowns during the 2022 season and he was named the XFL’s offensive player of the year in 2023.

This year’s stint in the XFL was Ta’amu’s second. He also played in the league’s abbreviated 2020 season and he has spent time with the Texans, Chiefs, Lions, Commanders, and Panthers without appearing in a regular season game.

Kirk Cousins, Nick Mullens, and fifth-round pick Jaren Hall are the other quarterbacks in Minnesota.