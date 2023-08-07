 Skip navigation
Vikings sign WR Jacob Copeland

  
Published August 7, 2023 10:37 AM

The Vikings have signed a wide receiver for the second straight day.

They signed N’Keal Harry to their 90-man roster on Sunday and they announced the signing of Jacob Copeland on Monday. Wideout Cephus Johnson III was waived in a corresponding move.

Copeland went undrafted in April and signed with the Titans. Tennessee let him go last week.

Copeland caught 26 passes for 376 yards and two touchdowns at Maryland last year. He transferred to the school after spending four seasons at the University of Florida.

Harry and Copeland join Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn, first-round pick Jordan Addison, Jalen Reagor, Jalen Nailor, and Brandon Powell in the Minnesota receiver group.