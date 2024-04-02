Vikings suspend Wes Phillips for next three weeks after plea deal in DWI case

After Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was arrested in December for driving while intoxicated, he got a plea deal for a lesser charge of careless driving. Now the Vikings have decided that Phillips won’t get much punishment from the team.

Phillips has been suspended by the team for the next three weeks, according to multiple reports.

Three weeks in April are not particularly important to an offensive coordinator. The Vikings’ offseason program doesn’t start until April 15, and the first phase of that program doesn’t have any on-field work anyway, so Phillips isn’t going to miss any significant time coaching the Vikings’ offense. He’ll be back in time to have a say in the Vikings’ draft room.

Phillips was arrested on the Friday night before the Vikings’ Week 14 game against the Raiders and still made their Saturday trip to Las Vegas and coached in that game and the rest of the Vikings’ games last season as usual.

Phillips is heading into his third season as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator. He previously spent three years on the Rams’ staff, five in Washington and seven in Dallas. He is the son of former NFL head coach Wade Phillips and the grandson of former NFL head coach Bum Phillips.