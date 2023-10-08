Vikings take lead over Chiefs after fake punt picks up key first down

The Chiefs appeared to be in control for most of today’s first half in Minnesota. And then the Vikings made a gutsy call on fourth down.

A Vikings fake punt picked up a key first down and set up Minnesota’s first touchdown of the game on a pass from Kirk Cousins to Jordan Addison, and the Vikings had a 13-10 lead.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been solid in the first half, but the Vikings have largely prevented him from doing anything spectacular. The Chiefs’ first possession ended with an Isaiah Pacheco touchdown run, but otherwise the Chiefs’ offense hasn’t done a lot.

Holding Mahomes in check for a full game is a lot to ask for, so the Vikings will likely need a few more high-risk, high-reward plays. That fake punt was a good one.