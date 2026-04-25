 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tate_260424.jpg
Titans selecting Tate ‘showed conviction’
nbc_pft_sonny_styles_260424v2.jpg
WAS, NO get ‘freak show’ players in Styles, Tyson
new_era.jpg
Intra-division trades no longer an aberration

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tate_260424.jpg
Titans selecting Tate ‘showed conviction’
nbc_pft_sonny_styles_260424v2.jpg
WAS, NO get ‘freak show’ players in Styles, Tyson
new_era.jpg
Intra-division trades no longer an aberration

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings take linebacker Jake Golday with 51st pick in the draft

  
Published April 24, 2026 08:34 PM

The Vikings have focused on improving their defense through the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL draft.

After adding Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks with the 18th pick in round one, the Vikings have selected Cincinnati linebacker Jake Golday with the 51st overall pick.

The Vikings traded down from No. 49 to No. 51 with the Panthers to make the selection.

Golday was made the first-team All-Big 12 team in 2025. He led the team with 105 tackles. He was the first Cincinnati player to register more than 100 tackles since current Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. in 2022.

The Vikings are scheduled to have a pair of third-round picks later tonight.