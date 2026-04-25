Vikings take linebacker Jake Golday with 51st pick in the draft

The Vikings have focused on improving their defense through the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL draft.

After adding Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks with the 18th pick in round one, the Vikings have selected Cincinnati linebacker Jake Golday with the 51st overall pick.

The Vikings traded down from No. 49 to No. 51 with the Panthers to make the selection.

Golday was made the first-team All-Big 12 team in 2025. He led the team with 105 tackles. He was the first Cincinnati player to register more than 100 tackles since current Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. in 2022.

The Vikings are scheduled to have a pair of third-round picks later tonight.