Vikings trade Jonathan Greenard to Eagles for two third-round picks

After making their second-round pick, the Vikings made a move that likely will not go over well with the fan base.

Defensive end Jonathan Greenard has been traded to the Eagles, for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick. The Eagles also received pick No. 244 in the 2026 draft.

Greenard gets a four-year, $100 million extent, per multiple reports as leaked by Greenard’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

The possibility of a trade had lingered for weeks. Greenard, who was signed in free agency from the Texans when former Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter signed with Houston, wanted a raise over his $19 million compensation package for 2026.

The new deal averages $25 million per year, which remains well below the top of the market for edge rushers.

After racking up 12.0 sacks in 2024, his first with the Vikings, Greenard had only three sacks in 2025. Injuries limited him to 12 games with 10 starts.

The move now gives the Vikings three picks in tonight’s third round, subject to additional moves.