Vikings up 10-0 after Andrew Van Ginkel pick-six

The Vikings defense cleaned up a mess made by their offense.

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel stepped in front of an Aaron Rodgers pass and returned it 63 yards for a touchdown late in the first half in London. The score extended the Vikings’ lead to 10-0.

It’s the second interception return for a touchdown for Van Ginkel this season and the third of his career. No other player has two interception returns for a touchdown.

The Jets had the ball in Vikings territory because linebacker Quincy Williams recovered a pitch to running back Ty Chandler that clanged off of Chandler and turned into a fumble. That play came after Sam Darnold left the game for one play after taking a big hit from linebacker Chazz Surratt. Nick Mullens completed a 24-yard pass to Aaron Jones on his one snap and Darnold returned for the errant pitch.

It looked like that might swing the momentum in the Jets’ favor, but Allen Lazard dropped a catchable ball one play before the Vikings blitz helped hurry Rodgers’ throw right into Van Ginkel’s hands.