 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings up 10-0 after Andrew Van Ginkel pick-six

  
Published October 6, 2024 10:08 AM

The Vikings defense cleaned up a mess made by their offense.

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel stepped in front of an Aaron Rodgers pass and returned it 63 yards for a touchdown late in the first half in London. The score extended the Vikings’ lead to 10-0.

It’s the second interception return for a touchdown for Van Ginkel this season and the third of his career. No other player has two interception returns for a touchdown.

The Jets had the ball in Vikings territory because linebacker Quincy Williams recovered a pitch to running back Ty Chandler that clanged off of Chandler and turned into a fumble. That play came after Sam Darnold left the game for one play after taking a big hit from linebacker Chazz Surratt. Nick Mullens completed a 24-yard pass to Aaron Jones on his one snap and Darnold returned for the errant pitch.

It looked like that might swing the momentum in the Jets’ favor, but Allen Lazard dropped a catchable ball one play before the Vikings blitz helped hurry Rodgers’ throw right into Van Ginkel’s hands.