Vita Vea, Luke Goedeke practice again for Bucs Thursday

The Buccaneers moved Thursday’s practice up an hour because of the impending landfall of Hurricane Helene and the session saw a couple of players continue to work their way back to the lineup.

Greg Auman of Fox Sports filed a pool report from the workout that noted defensive tackle Vita Vea (knee) and right tackle Luke Goedeke (concussion) practiced for the second straight day. Both players missed last Sunday’s game and were listed as limited on Wednesday, but the report said both players appeared to be working without limitations ahead of Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Running back Bucky Irving (hamstring) did not participate in practice after being limited on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (calf) and safety Antoine Winfield (foot) missed practice for the second day in a row. Neither player played against the Broncos last weekend.

The Bucs and Eagles are scheduled to play in Tampa and the hurricane’s arrival is not expected to have any impact on Sunday’s game.