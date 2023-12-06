Von Miller at Bills facility, on track to play this week

It looks like Bills linebacker Von Miller will be part of the lineup for the team against the Chiefs this week.

Miller turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued for him in Texas last week and he was released after posting bond. Miller was accused of assaulting his longtime girlfriend, who is pregnant. The woman has since said that no assault took place and word last weekend was that the NFL will not put Miller on the Commissioner-Exempt list unless he is “formally charged” with a crime.

On Wednesday, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane confirmed that Miller is at the team’s facility and is currently on track to practice and play with the Bills. He said that he does not anticipate any change to that status based on his conversations with the league.

“We’re not investigators, we weren’t present so you have to let all that stuff play out and follow the lead of the NFL,” Beane said, via Heather Prusak of WIVB.

Given the alleged victim’s denial that any assault took place, formal charges may not be coming in the matter and that would likely leave Miller clear to continue playing for the rest of the season.