Von Miller: I feel like I’ll be ready to go Week 1

Bills pass rusher Von Miller recently guaranteed that he’ll play by Week Six at the latest, but it might be earlier than that.

Miller says that based on how he feels right now, he expects to play on Monday, September 11, when the Bills open their season at the Jets.

“You know I love guarantees,’’ Miller told Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver. “It’s me, it’s Von. I love guarantees. I want to play. In 2013, I had [ACL] surgery in January and I played at the beginning of August in the preseason. So that put me around seven months, eight months.

“And 10 years removed from that, 2023, I have a whole new outlook. I know exactly where I’m supposed to be at two months, four months, six months and in the position where I’m at now, I feel great, I feel comfortable. I feel like I’ll be ready to go at the start of the season .

“But at the same time, I trust our GM, I trust our athletic trainers, I trust our team, our owners. Whenever it’s time for the me to play, I’ll be ready to go. I want to be ready week 1 versus the Jets. Aaron Rodgers, Monday Night Football.

“But at the same time I’m not in control of that. I’m going to do everything I can physically, mentally, emotionally to be ready for that. But if it’s not the first week of the season, then it won’t be any longer than week 6, for sure.”

Miller, who tore his ACL on Thanksgiving, has been participating in the Bills’ OTAs and has indicated he feels good with where his knee is right now.