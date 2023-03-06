Von Miller on Leslie Frazier’s departure: I didn’t see it coming

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Von Miller on Leslie Frazier’s departure: I didn’t see it coming

  
Published March 6, 2023 04:36 AM
nbc_pft_joshallenready_230303
March 3, 2023 08:16 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons dive into why this will be a critical offseason for the Bills to get back on track early and how Josh Allen being healthy will play a huge factor in that.

Leslie Frazier’s sudden departure from the Bills was one of the league’s biggest stories to begin the Combine last week.

The defensive coordinator electing to take the 2023 season off from coaching surprised one of Buffalo’s key players, too.

“I didn’t see it coming ,” edge rusher Von Miller said last week, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “He had a great year with us last year, and he had several great years the whole time he’s been there. So, I didn’t see it coming, especially the timing of it.

“Usually, you know, coaches take, they [usually] come to a decision like right after the season when there’s jobs available. But coach Frazier, he’s vested in this league. He’s a Hall of Fame player, Hall of Fame coach.”

As of last week, the Bills were still unsure who would take over their defensive play-calling duties. One option is head coach Sean McDermott, who was previously a defensive coordinator for the Eagles and Panthers.

Miller said that McDermott told him, “We’re fine” when it comes to replacing Frazier. And Miller has been a part of a team that’s had a head coach as its defensive play-caller with Vic Fangio in Denver.

“If anybody can do it, it’s coach McDermott. It’s been done before,” Miller said. “So, it’s just, we’ll be good. You know me, I’m the most optimistic.”