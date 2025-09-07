Walt Anderson confirms Dak Prescott’s initial spit violated no rules

When it’s time for the NFL to mete out discipline for Week 1 player infractions, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott won’t be getting a letter informing him of a fine for spitting on the ground.

Although some have argued that Prescott’s pre-emptive spit amounts to taunting, the league’s liaison to the TV networks made it clear on Sunday morning that Prescott did nothing wrong.

“There really wasn’t anything that happened, really up until the point that Jalen Carter actually spit on Dak Prescott,” Anderson said during NFL Network’s GameDay Morning.

“It was very unfortunate, even happened yesterday in the Florida game,” Anderson said. “And was properly called in that game. So what we’re hoping is that, you know, this is the last time we’re going to see that.”

A suspension would do that. But a suspension would defy years of fine-only precedent. If the goal is to put an end to it, a significant fine (in the amount of a game check) could be the message the league sends.

For Prescott, there’s no message to send. He did nothing wrong. Whether he spit on the ground first, or whether he said to Carter, “Nice game, pretty boy.”