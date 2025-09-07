 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Walt Anderson confirms Dak Prescott’s initial spit violated no rules

  
Published September 7, 2025 09:43 AM

When it’s time for the NFL to mete out discipline for Week 1 player infractions, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott won’t be getting a letter informing him of a fine for spitting on the ground.

Although some have argued that Prescott’s pre-emptive spit amounts to taunting, the league’s liaison to the TV networks made it clear on Sunday morning that Prescott did nothing wrong.

“There really wasn’t anything that happened, really up until the point that Jalen Carter actually spit on Dak Prescott,” Anderson said during NFL Network’s GameDay Morning.

“It was very unfortunate, even happened yesterday in the Florida game,” Anderson said. “And was properly called in that game. So what we’re hoping is that, you know, this is the last time we’re going to see that.”

A suspension would do that. But a suspension would defy years of fine-only precedent. If the goal is to put an end to it, a significant fine (in the amount of a game check) could be the message the league sends.

For Prescott, there’s no message to send. He did nothing wrong. Whether he spit on the ground first, or whether he said to Carter, “Nice game, pretty boy.”