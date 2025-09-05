Source: Dak Prescott’s spitting won’t be viewed as taunting

Common sense strongly suggests that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s spit to the ground provoked Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter. While Prescott surely didn’t believe that it would result in Carter spitting on Dak’s shirt, it would be naive to think he wasn’t trying to press Carter’s buttons.

By the way, it worked.

Still, Prescott’s spit didn’t violate the rules. There’s no general rule against spitting on the ground. Some have suggested that Prescott’s spittle could be construed as taunting.

While, in theory, spitting on the ground as part of a post-play celebration could, when coupled with other actions, amount to taunting, a source with knowledge of the league’s thinking on the matter tells PFT that Prescott’s spitting will not be regarded as taunting.

Two years ago, the league started disclosing all fines levied in a given week on the following Saturday. If further examination and discussion regarding the situation results in a change in the current viewpoint, it will be known in eight days whether a fine was, or wasn’t, imposed on Prescott for taunting Carter.

Currently, a Prescott fine for taunting should be regarded as very highly unlikely.