Welcome to 2025 free agency

Free agency begins at noon ET on Monday.

There’s often confusion about when it starts. The new league year doesn’t launch until Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Before the NFL created an early negotiating window (in response to rampant tampering which remains rampant), everything started when the new league year began. (For years, the new league year began at 12:01 a.m. ET on a Friday.)

Now, most of the new deals will be done by Wednesday afternoon. And there’s reason to expect more deals than usual to be leaked not long after the clock strikes twelve.

Last week, a source with direct involvement in the process predicted that teams would begin negotiating with free agents before the opening of the window, with offers going out on Saturday and Sunday. That would explain the number of players who decided, just hours from freedom, to stay put.

They know what’s out there. They know what’s not out there. Tampering, in those cases, helps a team keep its player. (That said, they possibly had to pay more than they wanted to pay.)

Regardless, it all starts today. At twelve.

We’ll be tracking every move here. One post after another after another. With the full details of the deals as soon as we get them.