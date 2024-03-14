What does Woody Johnson think of Aaron Rodgers possibly entering the political world?

Jets owner Woody Johnson resides in the political world. He supported Donald Trump in 2016, and he was rewarded for it with an ambassadorship. He now supports Trump again.

One of Johnson’s key employees could be entering the fray, as the running mate of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

And let’s be clear on something here. Before retreating to the tired, old “someone is spreading fake news about Aaron Rodgers” routine, the news (if fake) is coming from Kennedy himself. Kennedy told the New York Times that Rodgers is at the top of the list for V.P., one day before Kennedy announced that his V.P. announcement is coming on March 26. Rodgers has said nothing in response to the kind of claim that, if false, he’d find a way to quickly dismiss.

Rodgers has not posted anything new on X since Monday. However, his “likes” include a video posted by Kennedy on Wednesday. Thus, Rodgers: (1) has been on the X app; (2) hasn’t said he’s not in the mix for V.P with RFK, Jr.; and (3) has clicked the “like” button on one of RFK, Jr.'s latest videos.

Unless and until Rodgers tells the world, “I’m out,” he’s in. It’s him or Jesse Ventura for V.P. We’ll know in 12 days.

So if he’s in, what does his boss think? From a football standpoint, it’s an unprecedented distraction. To do it right, Rodgers would have to retire, or at least temporarily resign. That’s not good for business.

As it relates to Johnson’s political activities, it’s unclear whether Rodgers boosting (if it would indeed amount to a boost) the Kennedy campaign would be good or bad. Will Kennedy/Rodgers take votes away from Johnson’s preferred candidate, or will Kennedy/Rodgers take votes away from the incumbent?

In any event, Kennedy has no chance to win — unless the two other candidates exit and they’re somehow replaced with even worse options. A vote for RFK, Jr. has the same impact as a vote for John Blutarski or Cosmo Kramer, or of not voting at all.

So why would Rodgers do it? His late-career heel turn has always seemed to be strategic, a precursor to an eventual career in politics. Even if he doesn’t end up running, this is the first step. The thing that makes it less shocking the next time he’s a candidate, for any office.

Having actual political skill or experience doesn’t matter. What matters is having supporters.

Will he have enough? Well, at least one candidate has parlayed a personality cult into the highest office in the land. And he might do it again. If Rodgers can build a big enough base of like-minded conspiracy theorists, who knows?