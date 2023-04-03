 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

What were the best taunts in NFL history?

  
Published April 3, 2023 07:46 AM
nbc_pft_tauntsdraft_230403
April 3, 2023 10:16 AM
From Deion Sanders’ high step in the end zone to Randy Moss pretending to moon Packers fans, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on the best trash-talk moments in NFL history.

The best news for women’s college basketball on Sunday, which some believe is being covered more intensely not because of organic interest but because it’s required by the unofficial “woke” agenda, is that a truly organic and viral moment emerged late in the championship game.

LSU’s Angel Reese provided a taunt or two to Iowa’s Caitlin Clark.

Twitter lost its mind because: (1) it doesn’t take much for Twitter to lose its mind; (2) many had an issue with Reese’s actions; and (3) many of those ignored or disregarded that Clark had been doing plenty of taunting on her own . (Also, did you notice that some of the people who talk the most shit on a regular basis had an issue with Angel Reese talking shit one time?)

Taunting is part of sports. Good, bad, otherwise. The question from Sunday because whether there’s a double standard. It’s OK for Clark but not for Reese?

Whether it’s good or bad in any case is subjective. But when someone has a history of dishing it out, they should be willing to take it.

We took it and ran with it on Monday’s PFT Live, with a draft of the best NFL taunts. And one of them came at the end of Super Bowl LV, when Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. turned the tables on then-Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, who had a habit of flashing a peace sign at any defendant who was chasing him.

Really, the best taunts come when someone is giving someone else something they deserve. Like when Vikings receiver Randy Moss engaged in a “disgusting act ” (it wasn’t) of pretending to moon Packers fans who literally mooned the Minnesota buses on a regular basis. Or when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reminded Bears fans who heckled him, “I own you!”

So taunt ‘em if you got ‘em. But if you do, you’d better be ready to be taunted if/when you’re on the wrong end of an outcome.