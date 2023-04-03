What were the best taunts in NFL history?

The best news for women’s college basketball on Sunday, which some believe is being covered more intensely not because of organic interest but because it’s required by the unofficial “woke” agenda, is that a truly organic and viral moment emerged late in the championship game.

LSU’s Angel Reese provided a taunt or two to Iowa’s Caitlin Clark.

Twitter lost its mind because: (1) it doesn’t take much for Twitter to lose its mind; (2) many had an issue with Reese’s actions; and (3) many of those ignored or disregarded that Clark had been doing plenty of taunting on her own . (Also, did you notice that some of the people who talk the most shit on a regular basis had an issue with Angel Reese talking shit one time?)

Taunting is part of sports. Good, bad, otherwise. The question from Sunday because whether there’s a double standard. It’s OK for Clark but not for Reese?

Whether it’s good or bad in any case is subjective. But when someone has a history of dishing it out, they should be willing to take it.

We took it and ran with it on Monday’s PFT Live, with a draft of the best NFL taunts. And one of them came at the end of Super Bowl LV, when Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. turned the tables on then-Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, who had a habit of flashing a peace sign at any defendant who was chasing him.

Really, the best taunts come when someone is giving someone else something they deserve. Like when Vikings receiver Randy Moss engaged in a “disgusting act ” (it wasn’t) of pretending to moon Packers fans who literally mooned the Minnesota buses on a regular basis. Or when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reminded Bears fans who heckled him, “I own you!”

So taunt ‘em if you got ‘em. But if you do, you’d better be ready to be taunted if/when you’re on the wrong end of an outcome.