Hudson has been 'key change' in Belichick musical
nbc_pft_draftbest_football_towns_250527.jpg
PFT Draft: Best football towns
nbc_pft_jetstushpush_250527.jpg
How well could Fields pull off tush push for Jets?

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Which are the best football towns?

  
Published May 27, 2025 01:37 PM

Former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning recently credited the late Jim Irsay as making Indianapolis a football town. Manning’s comment gave us an idea.

On Tuesday’s PFT Live, we did a draft of the best football towns.

It’s a subjective analysis, based on a variety of quantitative and qualitative factors. It’s based on what we’ve seen and what we’ve heard over our years of following pro football.

To those who made the list, congrats. To those who didn’t, we apologize.

For the full list, check out the video. But be advised: One of the teams picked, however, currently doesn’t have an NFL team.

Even if it should. Maybe it will again, one of these days.