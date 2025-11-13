 Skip navigation
While he awaits liver transplant, Bernie Kosar is dealing with internal bleeding

  
November 12, 2025

As he awaits a liver transplant, Bernie Kosar posted on social media that doctors are trying to stop his internal bleeding.

The former NFL quarterback wrote that he underwent “two aggressive procedures” the past couple of days and was scheduled for a third on Wednesday.

Kosar, 61, was close to receiving a liver transplant last weekend, but he said in a social media video that it was delayed because the donor’s organ was infected. He asked fans for “love, support and actual prayers.”

Kosar revealed to Cleveland Magazine last summer that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and cirrhosis of the liver. He said he realized his poor health while attending the Browns’ final home game of 2023.

The Browns made Kosar a first-round pick in the 1985 supplemental draft, and he played in Cleveland until 1993. He later spent time with the Cowboys and Dolphins.