 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Who will be the 49ers’ starting quarterback next season?

  
Published January 30, 2023 06:45 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks out of the locker room for pregame warm ups prior to the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Getty Images

As of Sunday morning, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was potentially one game away from securing his status as the team’s starter for 2023, and possibly beyond. As of Monday morning, who knows who the quarterback of the 49ers will be?

The two quarterbacks under contract are Purdy (three more years) and Trey Lance (two, plus a possible fifth-year option).

Lance is recovering from a broken ankle that he suffered back in Week Two. Purdy has an elbow injury that may require surgery.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Garoppolo -- who seemed to be the only person on the sideline smiling on Sunday -- will become a free agent and undoubtedly won’t be back.

Speaking of free agents, Tom Brady will hit the market in March. Three years ago, the 49ers rebuffed his interest. Last year, something seemed to be going on when, all in the same week: (1) Kyle Shanahan skipped the Scouting Combine; (2) Tom Brady was visiting his parents in San Mateo; and (3) new 49ers quarterbacks coach -- and former Brady teammate at Michigan -- Brian Griese had just arrived in town.

This year, will the 49ers once again try to land with the team he rooted for as a kid? Will the 49ers finally say yes to him?

The 49ers have been one of the best teams in the league without a high-end quarterback. With Brady, assuming he still has gas in the tank, the 49ers could finally get over the top.

That would be a fascinating depth chart. Brady, Lance, Purdy. Or they could trade Lance.

Regardless, QB1 will be the most important of them all. And it could indeed be Brady, 42 years after he personally attended the game that first made the 49ers into a team that other teams need to take seriously.