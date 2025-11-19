Wil Lutz earns AFC special teams player of the week

Wil Lutz was an integral part of Denver’s victory over Kansas City and now he’s been rewarded for it.

Lutz was named AFC special teams player of the week.

Lutz hit all five of his field goals — including a 35-yard game-winner — and an extra point in the 22-19 victory.

In 11 games this season, Lutz has connected on 17-of-20 field goals and all 24 of his extra points.

This is Lutz’s seventh career special teams player of the week award. He previously won it twice with the Broncos in 2024 and four times while with the Saints from 2016-2022.