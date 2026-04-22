Will Anderson: Contract allows me to bless my family like they’ve blessed me

Texans pass rusher Will Anderson signed a three-year, $150 million contract this week that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, and he says the reason the contract matters to him is that he can now afford to do anything for his family.

“It’s really never, ever been about the money for me,” Anderson said. “I just think about my family, everything we endured growing up, all the hard times, everything. To get to retire my parents early, to get to see my sisters, my nieces and nephews, the rest of my family, I think that’s the biggest blessing for me.”

Anderson said that when his agent called him to tell him the deal was done, he was so emotional he couldn’t stop crying.

“I literally just dropped to my knees in total thanks,” Anderson said. “Tears. And then I had to get on the flight the same day and I felt bad for the lady sitting beside me, because she was probably concerned about me because I was crying the whole flight. Then we FaceTimed my parents . . . my whole family just went crazy. It was a big moment for us. It was bigger than me. I think about my family, everything we’ve been through, to be able to bless them just as much as they’ve blessed me.”

Anderson said his family is what he keeps coming back to when he reflects on what the contract means.

“My family is set. That’s it,” Anderson said. “My mom working overtime, my dad working overtime . . . my family is one of my biggest purposes that I do this for.”