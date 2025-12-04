Will Anderson Jr., Woody Marks limited in Wednesday’s practice

Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr., rookie running back Woody Marks and cornerback Kamari Lassiter did not practice on Wednesday.

Coach DeMeco Ryans indicated that all three will play in Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

“They’ll all be fine. We’ll see how the week goes,” Ryans said, via a transcript from the team.

Marks injured his foot in Sunday’s win over the Colts. He played 41 of 76 snaps but rushed for 64 yards on 19 carries.

Nick Chubb is the backup to Marks.

Anderson (chest/shoulder) missed one practice last week before playing 34 of 54 snaps against the Colts.

Lassiter played the entire game against the Colts despite his foot injury, and he totaled three tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.

Right tackle Trent Brown (hand), defensive tackle Tim Settle Jr. (foot), defensive end Denico Autry (knee) and linebacker Jamal Hill (hamstring) also didn’t practice on Wednesday.

Middle linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) was limited.