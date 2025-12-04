 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

CampbellPFTMPX.jpg
Campbell: ‘Margin for error is small’
nbc_pft_chivsgbtalk_v2_251203.jpg
Bears vs. Packers is ‘massive’ for both teams
nbc_pft_schoen_251203.jpg
What does future hold for Schoen and Giants?

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

CampbellPFTMPX.jpg
Campbell: ‘Margin for error is small’
nbc_pft_chivsgbtalk_v2_251203.jpg
Bears vs. Packers is ‘massive’ for both teams
nbc_pft_schoen_251203.jpg
What does future hold for Schoen and Giants?

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Will Anderson Jr., Woody Marks limited in Wednesday’s practice

  
Published December 3, 2025 09:42 PM

Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr., rookie running back Woody Marks and cornerback Kamari Lassiter did not practice on Wednesday.

Coach DeMeco Ryans indicated that all three will play in Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

“They’ll all be fine. We’ll see how the week goes,” Ryans said, via a transcript from the team.

Marks injured his foot in Sunday’s win over the Colts. He played 41 of 76 snaps but rushed for 64 yards on 19 carries.

Nick Chubb is the backup to Marks.

Anderson (chest/shoulder) missed one practice last week before playing 34 of 54 snaps against the Colts.

Lassiter played the entire game against the Colts despite his foot injury, and he totaled three tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.

Right tackle Trent Brown (hand), defensive tackle Tim Settle Jr. (foot), defensive end Denico Autry (knee) and linebacker Jamal Hill (hamstring) also didn’t practice on Wednesday.

Middle linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) was limited.